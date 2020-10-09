Hurricane Delta is “behaving much as it was forecasted” and should strike the Louisiana coast sometime Friday night, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a press conference earlier in the day.
Hours before Delta is expected to make landfall, Edwards urged those in the storm’s path to focus on “sheltering in place.” He said tropical-storm-force winds have already reached the Louisiana coast, and that is expected to grow only stronger as Delta approaches.
Delta is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge to the landfall area, which is expected to be in southwest Louisiana around 7 p.m. Friday.
After reaching Category 3 strength, Delta weakened to a Category 2 storm earlier Friday. As of a 4 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 35 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving north-northeast at 14 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 105 mph and higher gusts at the time.
Despite the weakening, Edwards urged people to take the storm seriously.
“The fact that it’s weakening should not cause anyone to lose focus or vigilance,” Edwards said. “This is still a very strong storm that’s gonna bring significant impacts to the state of Louisiana.”
Edwards said southwest Louisiana can expect 6-10 inches of rain, with locally heavier amounts where rain bands form. Areas in southeast Louisiana can see as much as 3 inches of rain.
Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend outward up to 40 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 160 miles.
Impacts from the storm will also be felt well outside the tracking cone, and there’s an increased likelihood of tornadoes in southeast Louisiana.
Edwards said forecasters cannot predict where the greatest risk for flash flooding will be “because we don’t know where bands will set up and cause prolonged periods of rainfall.”
“But we know flash flooding and river flooding is possible as the storm moves throughout the state,” he said.
Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, with Delta being forecast to drop to a tropical storm Friday night and then to a tropical depression on Saturday.
The storm will move quickly through Louisiana, with weather experts predicting it to exit the state 14 or so hours after it reaches the shore. Edwards stressed that threats “to lives and safety” remain even after even storms pass.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, and Lake Borgne
Hurricane Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Warning
-- West of High Island to Sargent, Texas
-- East of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
(Note: For portions of Livingston Parish, a flash flood watch and coastal flood advisory are in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. A flood warning for the Amite River at Denham Springs will start at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to run through 11:41 p.m. Sunday.)
