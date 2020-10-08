Hurricane Delta has been upgraded to “major hurricane” status as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico toward the southwestern Louisiana coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 4 p.m. advisory, Delta was about 345 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving northwest at 12 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and higher gusts at the time, making it a Category 3 storm.
Delta is expected to bring life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding to the Louisiana coast as early as Friday.
Though some weakening is expected as it approaches the coast, Delta is projected to be a strong Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall near the exact location that Hurricane Laura struck just over a month ago.
“It is very clear that southwest Louisiana will get more of a punch from this than we would like to see,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said Thursday.
The track of the fast-moving storm is expected to be somewhere between Lake Charles and Lafayette, according to Ben Schott of the National Weather Service in New Orleans.
But Schott noted that there will be impacts in southeast Louisiana, as well, most notably tornado threats, high wind gusts, and up to 3 inches of rainfall, which could all lead to power outage and flooding.
Though some strengthening is possible tonight, Delta is projected to weaken as it approaches the northern Gulf coast on Friday, with “rapid weakening” expected after the center moves inland, forecasters predict.
Hurricane-force winds may extend outward up to 35 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds may extend up to 160 miles.
“Delta is gonna be a strong hurricane when it reaches the state of Louisiana,” said Ben Schott of the National Weather Service. “We’re gonna see the full pallet of threats.”
Storm Surge Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
Hurricane Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Warning
-- West of High Island to Sargent, Texas
-- East of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
Tropical Storm Watch
-- East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
