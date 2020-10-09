The center of Hurricane Delta is moving northward toward the southwestern Louisiana coast and is expected to bring hurricane conditions and life-threatening storm surge as it nears landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory, Delta was about 130 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving north at 13 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 115 mph and higher gusts at the time, keeping it at Category 3 strength though slighter weaker than the previous update.
Conditions from Hurricane Delta will quickly deteriorate later this morning into the afternoon, according to forecasters. Delta is expected to make landfall in southwest Louisiana around 6-7 p.m. as a strong Category 2 storm, with the greatest impacts preluding the eye’s landfall due to it being weighted on the north side.
Slow weakening is expected before landfall, with rapid weakening expected after the center moves inland, the National Hurricane Center has reported.
Tropical-storm-force winds are possible for southeast Louisiana, as well as tornadoes and up to 3 inches of rainfall, with localized higher amounts. Sporadic power outages are also possible.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to the Mouth of the Pearl River, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, and Lake Borgne
Hurricane Warning
-- High Island, Texas, to Morgan City, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Warning
-- West of High Island to Sargent, Texas
-- East of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
(Note: For portions of Livingston Parish, a flash flood watch and coastal flood advisory are in effect until 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10. A flood warning for the Amite River at Denham Springs will start at 7 p.m. Friday and is scheduled to run through 11:41 p.m. Sunday.)
