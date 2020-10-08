Hurricane Delta has strengthened to a Category 2 storm as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico on the way to Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 7 a.m. advisory, Delta was about 425 miles south of Cameron, Louisiana, moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph. Additional strengthening is expected as it moves over the warm Gulf waters, forecasters have said.
Life-threatening storm surge, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and flash flooding are possible for the Louisiana coast as early as Friday.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Sabine Pass to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Calcasieu Lake, Vermilion Bay, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
Storm Surge Watch
-- High Island, Texas, to Sabine Pass
Hurricane Warning
-- East of Sabine Pass to Morgan City, Louisiana
Tropical Storm Warning
-- San Luis Pass, Texas, to Sabine Pass
-- East of Morgan City, Louisiana, to the mouth of the Pearl River, including New Orleans
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas
Tropical Storm Watch
-- East of the mouth of the Pearl River to Bay St. Louis, Mississippi
