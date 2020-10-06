Hurricane Delta has been upgraded to a Category 4 storm as it continues to move toward Louisiana, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 10:20 a.m. update, Delta was located about 315 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, Mexico. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 130 mph and higher gusts.
“Satellite imagery shows a very impressive, Cat 4 Hurricane #Delta in the west-central Caribbean,” the National Weather Service-New Orleans tweeted Tuesday morning. “Wouldn't be surprised a clear eye develops later today or tonight. Any interests along the northern Gulf coast is URGED to stay vigilant and closely monitor this storm!”
🛰️ Satellite imagery shows a very impressive, Cat 4 Hurricane #Delta in the west-central Caribbean. Wouldn't be surprised a clear eye develops later today or tonight. Any interests along the northern Gulf coast is URGED to stay vigilant and closely monitor this storm! #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/69WFfMY4Nj— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 6, 2020
Delta is forecast to move over the southern Gulf of Mexico Wednesday afternoon and be over the southern or central Gulf of Mexico through Thursday.
Although some weakening is likely when Delta moves over the Yucatan peninsula, the National Hurricane Center expects re-strengthening when the hurricane moves over the southern Gulf of Mexico.
Though the track from the National Hurricane Center continued to shift slightly west, Delta is predicted to make landfall in southeast Louisiana either Friday night or Saturday morning as a Category 2 hurricane.
Gov. John Bel Edwards will address the media regarding the state’s response to Hurricane Delta in a press conference at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
