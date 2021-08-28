Hurricane Ida continues to move through the Gulf of Mexico after its entrance late Friday and is still on track to become a major hurricane, possibly a Category 4, when it makes landfall sometime Sunday.
In a 4 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ida was located about 510 miles southeast of New Orleans, moving northwest at 16 mph. At the time, it was packing maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.
🌀 Here are the latest graphic for #Ida, the forecast has no significant changes. #Ida is still forecasted to make landfall as a Cat 4 Hurricane. This is the last day before it is forecasted to make landfall. If you can leave or are under evacuation orders, leave now. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/UJyzxxNzZ6— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 28, 2021
By the time Ida makes landfall, forecasters predict the storm could have winds of 140 mph, which would make it a strong Category 4 storm (at least 130 mph).
“[Ida] is still forecasted to make landfall as a Cat 4 Hurricane,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Saturday morning. “This is the last day before it is forecasted to make landfall. If you can leave or are under evacuation orders, leave now.”
Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the entire state. He later requested a federal emergency declaration from President Joe Biden, who approved the request Friday to pave the way for federal assistance.
After reaching the central Gulf Coast, Ida could dump 8 to 16 inches of rain — with 20 inches in isolated areas — from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning.
The forecast also predicts 15-foot surge heights from Morgan City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Watches and warnings are in effect for portions of Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the following:
-- East of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Intracoastal City Louisiana to the Mouth of the Pearl River
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the following:
-- Sabine Pass to Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana
-- Mobile Bay
A Hurricane Watch is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron Louisiana to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana
-- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron Louisiana to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana
-- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Mississippi/Alabama border
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the following:
-- Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border
