One of the strongest storms to ever hit Louisiana made landfall around noon Sunday, confirming troubling forecasts from weather experts who said the storm has the potential to be “catastrophic,” “extremely dangerous,” and “life-altering.”
Ida’s landfall came on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, but it’s packing a far stronger punch than its destructive predecessor.
“This is one of the strongest storms to make landfall here in modern times,” Edwards said during a press conference Sunday. “As has been projected, it rapidly intensified at an unprecedented rate until landfall.”
The National Weather Service said Ida made landfall at Port Fourchon in Lafourche Parish around 11:55 a.m. At the time, it had maximum sustained winds of 150 mph, just shy of Category 5 strength.
In a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ida was located about 20 miles west of Grand Isle and 55 miles south-southwest of New Orleans. It was moving northwest at 13 mph.
Ida is expected to bring catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding across portions of southeast Louisiana.
Edwards said “this is obviously a very fluid situation” that is rapidly changing and urged people “to stay abreast by listening to news and following guidance from local officials.”
“Conditions are changing very rapidly and obviously we have a very dangerous situation on our hands with Hurricane Ida,” Edwards said. “We can expect devastating impacts to continue for most of the next 24 hours as the hurricane passes through the state.”
Shelters have popped open in several parishes across southeast Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish. Edwards said more than 1,500 people are being sheltered in 23 parishes.
Curfews were issued in several parishes across southeast Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish. Edwards urged people to heed the warnings of local officials.
“Please honor these curfews and avoid needless risk to you and your family,” Edwards said.
On Saturday, Edwards said Ida could be the worst to hit Louisiana since the 1850s, even worse than last year’s record-breaking Hurricane Laura. Officials are urging people to find a safe place and to stay indoors until the storm safely passes their area.
Ida is expected to dump as much as 10-18 inches of rainfall, with isolated amounts of 24 inches possible across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday. This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts.
Tornadoes are also a possibility over southeast Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southwest Alabama, and the western Florida Panhandle through Monday.
Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so, but forecasters believe Ida will remain a hurricane through late Sunday night.
Energy customers are also predicting widespread power outages that could possibly last weeks. As of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Entergy was reporting more than 324,000 outages.
Edwards said there may be 30,000 linemen available to restore power after the storm.
The governor said that all of the state’s national guard has been activated, with more than 4,900 guardsmen available.
For search and rescue, first responders are being staged across 14 parishes equipped with 195 high water vehicles, 73 boats, and 34 helicopters. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is also providing nearly 170 agents, and there is another 21-team unit of 900 people from 16 states, all available for search and rescue.
However, Edwards said people shouldn’t expect rescuers to come tonight, instead saying the search and rescue teams intend to go out “at first light.”
“There is no doubt that the coming days and weeks are going to be extremely difficult for our state and many people are gonna be tested in ways that we can only imagine,” Edwards said.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border
-- Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron, Louisiana, to west of Intracoastal City, Louisiana
-- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border
