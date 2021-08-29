Hurricane Ida is near Category 5 strength, with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph as catastrophic storm surge and hurricane-force winds move onshore, according to the latest report from the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane reaches Category 5 status when maximum sustained winds are above 157 mph.
“If you are in Hurricane Ida’s path, your only job right now is to stay safely in place,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said via social media Sunday morning. “Find the safest place in your house, ride out the storm and stay there until the storm passes.”
In a 10 a.m. advisory, Ida was located about 60 miles west-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 85 miles south of New Orleans. It was moving northwest at 13 mph, a dip slower than previous reports.
Hurricane Ida is nearing the southeastern coast of Louisiana and will make landfall 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina struck the state.
On the forecast track, the center of Ida will make landfall along the coast of southeastern Louisiana within the hurricane warning area “within the next few hours,” the National Hurricane Center said at 10 a.m.
Ida is forecast to have a slightly slower northwestward motion through Sunday evening before possibly turning toward the north Monday morning. That is expected to be followed by a slightly faster northeastward motion by Monday night and Tuesday.
Ida is then forecast to move well inland over portions of Louisiana and western Mississippi Monday and Monday night, and move across the Tennessee Valley on Tuesday.
Some “slight additional strengthening” is still possible before Ida moves onshore along the Louisiana coast. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall, forecasters said.
Heavy rainfall from Ida will continue to impact the southeast Louisiana coast, and it could dump 10 to 18 inches of rain — with 24 inches in isolated areas — across southeast Louisiana into far southern Mississippi through Monday.
This is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border
-- Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron, Louisiana, to west of Intracoastal City, Louisiana
-- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border
