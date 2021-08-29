Hurricane Ida is now a Category 4 storm, with maximum sustained winds exceeding 140 mph as it moves toward Louisiana’s coast.
It took only a few ours overnight for Ida to go from a Category 2 storm to a Category 4.
In a 4 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, Ida was located about 75 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 145 miles southeast of Houma, Louisiana.
“Ida is a major hurricane (CAT 4) approaching the northern gulf coast,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Saturday morning. “Max sustained winds are 145 MPH. This system is expected to continue northwestward with a turn to the north northwest later this morning, making landfall as a category 4 this afternoon.”
Earlier this week, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for the entire state. He later requested a federal emergency declaration from President Joe Biden, who approved the request Friday to pave the way for federal assistance.
By the time Ida reaches the central Gulf Coast, it could dump 10 to 18 inches of rain — with 24 inches in isolated areas — from southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning.
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the following:
-- East of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border
-- Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron, Louisiana, to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana
-- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.