Louisiana survivors who spent money on a generator or chainsaw as a result of Hurricane Ida may be eligible for reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
FEMA may reimburse applicants up to $800 for generators and up to $250 for chainsaws, officials said in a statement.
However, FEMA cannot reimburse equipment paid for by another source, such as homeowners, flood or other types of insurance. Duplicate payments or reimbursements for assistance provided by insurance or any other source are prohibited by law.
Survivors interested in generator and/or chainsaw reimbursement from FEMA must apply for assistance, which can be done one of three ways:
-- By going online to DisasterAssistance.gov
-- By downloading the FEMA mobile app
-- By calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).
Multilingual operators are available, and lines are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT, seven days a week.
Those who use 711 or Video Relay Service may call 800-621-3362.
Applicants who purchase or rent a generator and/or chainsaw between Aug. 26 and Sept. 25 may be eligible to receive financial assistance for reimbursement if:
-- The applicant meets the general eligibility requirements for FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
-- The home is the applicant’s primary residence and is located in a parish designated for the Individuals and Households Program. The parishes are: Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
-- The generator was purchased or rented due to a disruption in electrical utility service caused by Hurricane Ida.
-- Proof-of-purchase or rental receipts for the items are submitted by the applicant.
