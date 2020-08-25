Laura has formed into a hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen to at least a Category 2 storm — and possibly a Category 3 — when it makes landfall somewhere between southeast Texas and south central Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday.
As of 7:15 a.m. Tuesday, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts, according to data from NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters. At that time, it was 140 northwest of the western tip of Cuba and about 625 miles southeast of Lake Charles.
“The NOAA Hurricane Hunter reports that [Laura] has become a hurricane,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said on social media Tuesday morning. “It is expected to make landfall as at least a category 3. Make sure you are prepared, have a game-plan in place, have the supplies you need and that you monitor your local news to stay informed.”
A storm surge watch is in effect for the following areas:
-- San Luis Pass Texas to Ocean Springs Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A hurricane watch is in effect for the following areas:
-- San Luis Pass, Texas to west of Morgan City, Louisiana
A tropical storm warning is in effect for the following areas:
-- Cuban provinces of Villa Clara, Cienfuegos, Matanzas, Mayabeque,
La Habana, Artemisa, Pinar del Rio, and the Isle of Youth
-- Dry Tortugas
A tropical storm watch is in effect for the following areas:
-- San Luis Pass to Freeport, Texas
-- Morgan City, Louisiana to the Mouth of the Mississippi River
