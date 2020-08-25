Hurricane Laura is continuing to gain strength as it moves across the central Gulf of Mexico, and it is still expected to be “a major hurricane” at landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Laura, which formed into a hurricane Tuesday morning, was located about 480 miles southeast of Lake Charles in a 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph and higher gusts.
🌀 Latest 4PM CDT update on Hurricane #Laura. Forecast track continues to show major impacts likely along the SW LA and E TX coastlines late Wed and Thu, with impacts stretching east to our area very possible. Updates on the latest watches/warnings coming up. #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/MDaN9rBUa8— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 25, 2020
“All indications are that the hurricane should steadily to rapidly intensify during the next 24 hours,” the National Hurricane Center said.
The National Hurricane Center expects Laura to be either a Category 2 or 3 hurricane when it hits the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
However, winds up to and greater than 100 mph will likely affect north, south, and central Louisiana, beginning Wednesday morning. That could lead to property damage, loss of power and other issues.
From Wednesday night into Friday, Laura is expected to dump 5-10 inches of rainfall, with a possibility of 15 inches in isolated areas.
Rapid weakening is expected after Laura makes landfall, the National Hurricane Center said.
Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have already been issued in more than a dozen parishes.
A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass and from east of Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
-- Freeport, Texas, to San Luis Pass
-- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
-- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana
Gov. John Bel Edwards will discuss the response to Laura in a 6 p.m. press conference.
