Hurricane Laura has strengthened into an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm with catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding expected along the northwest Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 1 p.m. advisory, Laura was moving northwest at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 140 mph. At the time, the center of the storm was about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles.
#Laura is now a Category 4 hurricane. Here is a satellite gif of #Laura. #mswx #lawx https://t.co/ceWPQOInyw— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 26, 2020
The storm is expected to bring “unsurvivable” levels of storm surge along the southwest Louisiana coast, according to Benjamin Schott of the National Weather Service. Schott said walls will reach up to 18-20 feet at their highest point and that the majority of Cameron Parish “will be underwater at some point.”
“These numbers are unimaginable,” Schott said during a hurricane briefing Wednesday morning. “To think there will be a wall of water two stories high coming on shore is very difficult for most to conceive, but that is what is going to happen as we move into the early morning hours.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards said during Wednesday’s briefing that the storm surge from Laura will be the worst to hit the state since Hurricane Audrey in 1957. Sections of LA-1 in the southeast portion of the state are already inundated with standing water, though it has yet to rain there.
Laura is expected to make landfall sometime around 1 a.m. Thursday near the Texas-Louisiana line. Though it will remain a Category 4 storm when it hits, Laura is expected to rapidly weaken as it moves inland.
Hurricane force winds may extend outward up to 70 miles from the storm’s center, and tropical storm-force winds extend out 175 miles. Tropical storm-force winds are expected to reach as far east as Baton Rouge.
Winds of 145 mph — with gusts up to 170 mph — are expected when Laura makes landfall. Schott said speeds of that nature can “completely level a house.”
Laura is predicted to dump 5-10 inches over much of southwest Louisiana, though 15 inches is possible in some areas. That could result in flash flooding.
A few tornadoes are expected this evening through tonight over Louisiana, far southeast Texas, and southwestern Mississippi. The risk for a few tornadoes should continue into Thursday across Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi.
Thousands of residents in southwest Louisiana have been told or advised to evacuate.
“People need to heed the warnings they’ve been given,” Edwards said.
A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass and from east of Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
-- Freeport, Texas, to San Luis Pass
-- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
-- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.