Hurricane Laura strengthened into a Category 3 storm overnight and is now expected to reach Category 4 status by the time it makes landfall early Thursday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Laura is projected to be the worst storm to hit Louisiana in terms of “forecasted intensity” since Hurricane Rita in 2005.
7AM Update : Hurricane #Laura from @NHC_Atlantic. #Laura has strengthened to a major hurricane with no major changes to the track forecast . Possibility for catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding along NW Gulf Coast tonight . #lawx #mswx pic.twitter.com/MdqMGActbe— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 26, 2020
“Laura has strengthened to a major hurricane with no major changes to the track forecast,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Wednesday morning. “Possibility for catastrophic storm surge, extreme winds, and flash flooding along NW Gulf Coast tonight.”
Laura, which formed into a hurricane Tuesday morning, was located about 280 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles in a 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. At the time, it was moving northwest at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.
The storm is expected to bring “potentially catastrophic storm surge” — as much as 15 feet in some areas — as well as “extreme winds and flashing flooding” starting tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center.
“Steps to protect lift and property should be rushed to completion in the next few hours,” forecasters wrote in the advisory.
During a press conference Tuesday evening, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Laura is expected to hit the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border around 1 a.m. Thursday.
When Laura reaches shore, it should have winds of 115 mph, with gusts up to 140 mph. Hurricane-force winds are expected to extend outward up to 70 miles from the center of the storm, while tropical-storm-force winds may extend up to 175 miles.
Laura is predicted to dump 5-10 inches over much of southwest Louisiana, though 15 inches is possible in some areas. That could result in flash flooding.
A few tornadoes are expected this evening through tonight over Louisiana, far southeast Texas, and southwestern Mississippi. The risk for a few tornadoes should continue into Thursday across Louisiana, Arkansas, and western Mississippi.
A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass and from east of Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
-- Freeport, Texas, to San Luis Pass
-- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
-- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana
