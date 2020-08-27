Hurricane Laura has weakened to a Category 1 storm as it moves through Louisiana toward Arkansas, according to the National Hurricane Center.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory, Laura was moving north at 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph. At the time, the center of the storm was about 55 miles southeast of Shreveport.
Forecasters said Laura is continuing to bring damaging winds and flooding rainfall far inland over central and northern portions of Louisiana. High water levels remain along portions of the Gulf coast.
Laura made landfall with Louisiana as a Category 4 storm in the early morning hours Thursday. Pictures of the storm show gutted buildings, ripped off roofs, and areas in standing water in its wake.
During a television appearance, Gov. John Bel Edwards announced the first fatality from the storm — a 14-year-old who died after a tree fell on her home.
Though the projected storm surge fell short of expectations, Edwards said the wind was “every bit as advertised.”
A storm surge warning is in effect for Sabine Pass, Texas, to Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning is in effect for High Island, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Edwards will address the response to Laura in a 1 p.m. press conference.
