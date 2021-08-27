Tropical Storm Ida is expected to become “a major hurricane” when it makes landfall on the Gulf coast late Sunday or early Monday, according to the National Weather Service.
Hurricane and storm surge watches are in effect for much of southern Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish.
“Ida remains on track to become a major hurricane, delivering significant impacts to portions of southern [Louisiana] and southern [Mississippi],” the National Weather Service tweeted Friday morning.
🌀 7AM CT Update on Tropical Storm Ida: Ida continues to strengthen, expected to enter into the SE Gulf tonight/early Saturday. Ida remains on track to become a major hurricane, delivering significant impacts to portions of southern LA and southern MS. #lawx #mswx (1/2) pic.twitter.com/90kxhjZdoW— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 27, 2021
Ida was located about 75 miles north-northwest of Grand Cayman at 8 a.m., moving northwest at 15 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
Additional “steady to rapid strengthening” is expected during the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Ida is forecast to become a hurricane over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and to be at or near major hurricane strength when it approaches the northern Gulf coast.
Forecasters are urging people to prepare for the equivalent of Category 3 hurricane winds, which would be at least 111 mph. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.
People are also urged to plan for “life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground.” Currently, Ida is expected to bring 10-15 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.
A hurricane watch is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A storm surge watch is in effect for the following:
-- Sabine Pass to Alabama/Florida border
-- Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay
