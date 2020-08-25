Hurricane Laura is continuing to move across the southeastern Gulf of Mexico, and “significant strengthening” is expected during the next 36 hours, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A hurricane warning is now in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center expects Laura to be “a major hurricane” at landfall.
As of a 10 a.m. advisory, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, with higher gusts, and was moving west-northwest at 16 mph. At the time, it was about 585 miles southeast of Lake Charles.
Hurricane Laura is expected to strengthen to at least a Category 2 storm — and possibly a Category 3 — when it makes landfall somewhere between southeast Texas and south central Louisiana late Wednesday or early Thursday.
Here is the 10AM advisory on #Laura from @NHC_Atlantic . The biggest impacts for our area are from Storm Surge/Coastal Flooding. Some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible inside any bands that could set up, mainly Thursday. #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/MTo6w1esLL— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) August 25, 2020
“The biggest impacts for our area are from Storm Surge/Coastal Flooding,” the National Weather Service in New Orleans tweeted Tuesday morning. “Some gusty winds and locally heavy rainfall are possible inside any bands that could set up, mainly Thursday.”
A storm surge warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River, including areas inside the Port Arthur Hurricane Flood Protection system.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass and from east of Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
-- Freeport, Texas to San Luis Pass
-- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
-- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana
