Zeta has strengthened into a hurricane and is expected to make landfall with southeast Louisiana as a Category 1 storm by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.
As of 2 p.m., Delta was about 105 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico, moving northwest at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph. A storm reaches hurricane status when winds reach 74 mph.
Zeta is expected to make landfall sometime Wednesday evening. Watches are likely to be issued for a portion of the Gulf Coast later Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.
2 PM CT- Zeta has now strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane with 80 MPH winds. pic.twitter.com/10eocPAubF— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 26, 2020
Strong winds, coastal flooding, heavy rain and tornadoes are all possible from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle as Zeta moves toward the Gulf of Mexico.
“Make sure you are prepared for these potential impacts to our area!” tweeted NWS-New Orleans Monday morning.
On Monday, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the public to prepare for the upcoming storm, which could be a record-breaking fifth named storm to strike Louisiana. The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) has activated its Crisis Action Team and is monitoring the forecast.
“It is unfortunate we face another tropical threat this late in a very active season,” Edwards said. “We must roll up our sleeves, like we always do, and prepare for a potential impact to Louisiana.”
At this time, forecasters expect Zeta to be mainly a wind event, though there will be higher storm surge and water leaves than normal along the coast. There will also be some significant rainfall, with weather experts predicting 2-4 inches across southeast Louisiana with some locally heavier amounts.
In preparation for Zeta, Edwards on Monday issued an emergency declaration, his eighth this year. The declaration allows the state to assist local governments with their response needs.
During a press conference on Monday, Edwards said community-based testing in Regions 1-4 and Region 9 will operate as scheduled Monday and be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.
Additionally, all state offices will be open Tuesday, and an announcement for Wednesday will come sometime Tuesday.
“We are just now a little more than 48 hours from the forecasted landfall, so we all need to be weather aware,” Edwards said.
