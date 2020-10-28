Hurricane Zeta has made landfall in southeast Louisiana as a strong Category 2 storm, with winds up to 110 mph and higher gusts, according to the National Hurricane Center.
4:30PM CT: The eye wall is about an hour away from the City of New Orleans. Those in metro NOLA need to get to shelter and stay there until the storm passes overnight tonight. Stay safe! #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/7CGF31wCH0— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 28, 2020
Zeta, which was moving north-northeast at 24 mph in the latest advisory, made landfall in Cocodrie, Louisiana, near the Terrebonne/Lafourche parish line at about 4 p.m. Wednesday. Zeta almost reached Category 3 strength, falling just shy of the 111-mph minimum for a major storm, according to the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.
Hurricane Zeta is expected to be primarily a wind event, though life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes are also possible. Zeta became the third hurricane to hit the state since August and a record-breaking fifth named storm to hit the state this hurricane season.
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Mouth of Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida
-- Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.