Hurricane Zeta has strengthened to a Category 2 storm and is expected to make landfall within the next “hour or two,” according to the National Weather Service.
The center of Zeta will make landfall in southeastern Louisiana before moving close to the Mississippi coast later in the evening, forecasters predict. Landfall is expected around 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
2:45PM CDT: The outer bands of Zeta are moving onshore near our LA coastal areas. Zeta will be making landfall in the next hour or two. Stay safe this afternoon and evening! #mswx #lawx pic.twitter.com/N7orvfE6MP— NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) October 28, 2020
“Zeta is literally on our doorstep,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a Wednesday press conference. “The weather is degrading quickly as we speak. The truth of the matter is those people in the path of the storm need to be where you want to be now.”
As of a 1 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Zeta was about 155 miles south-southwest of New Orleans, moving north at 20 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph.
According to a 3 p.m. update, Zeta's winds had increased to 110 mph, just shy of Category 3 strength. A storm reaches Category 3 status when winds reach 111 mph.
Landfall is projected to be somewhere along the sometime this afternoon somewhere along Terrebonne-LaFourche parish line, though weather experts say that landfall comes outside of the predicted track one-third of the time.
Zeta is expected to be primarily a wind event, though life-threatening storm surge, heavy rainfall, and tornadoes are also possible.
Because of possible wind damage, Edwards said people in southeast Louisiana should expect power outages, which could be “extensive.” The governor said there are more than 5,700 lineman staged to begin power restoration “as quickly as possible,” and more will be brought in if needed.
Rain amounts could be between 2-4 inches, though heavier amounts are possible if bands set up.
On Tuesday, President Donald Trump approved Louisiana’s request for a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency, which opens the door for federal assistance in response to the storm.
If Zeta keeps true and makes landfall in Louisiana, it would be the third hurricane to hit the state since August and a record-breaking fifth named storm to hit the state this hurricane season.
Because of Zeta’s fast forward speed, Edwards said damage assessments should begin early Thursday morning. But until then, weather experts are urging people to hunker down and remain where they plan to ride out the storm.
“It’s going to be a rough evening for Louisiana, particular in the southeastern portion,” Edwards said. “I am confident we are well-prepared for this storm.”
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Mouth of Atchafalaya River to Navarre, Florida
-- Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Pensacola Bay, and Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- Mississippi/Alabama border to Okaloosa/Walton County Line, Florida
