LIVINGSTON -- A husband and wife are each being charged with manslaughter after allegedly driving over a man and killing him, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Janice Fore, 47, and Johnathon Fore, 44, both of Denham Springs, each face one charge of manslaughter for the death of Brenden Harrell, who died in a local hospital after being run over by a car, Sheriff Jason Ard said.
Ard said deputies were dispatched to Fore Road in Denham Springs just after 1 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13. Though the initial cause of the disturbance is still unknown, Ard said investigators learned that Harrell was run over by a car, though the Sheriff’s Office didn’t specify who was driving.
“We learned that victim Brendan Harrell died after being transported to a local hospital. It was determined he was run over by a vehicle,” Ard said.
Ard said Janice Fore confessed to the crime and was subsequently arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Ard added that investigators learned Janice Fore and the victim “were involved in a relationship.”
Upon further investigation and newly recovered evidence — which Ard said included audio and video recordings — investigators were then led to Jonathon Fore, who also confessed.
Johnathon Fore’s bond was set at $75,000, and Ard said he was no longer in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. No bond for Janice Fore has been set by a judge at this time, Ard said.
The investigation continues, and anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
