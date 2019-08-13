SATSUMA – Interstate 12’s eastbound on- and off-ramps at the Satsuma exit will have intermittent closures Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 14-15 for road work, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
The Exit 19 ramps will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days for crews to lay asphalt on the existing roadway, said to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
Motorists wanting to avoid the construction zone can use the following routes, Berner said:
Eastbound I-12 motorists may take South Satsuma Road north to U.S. 190 (Florida Boulevard), then go east to La. 63 South to I-12.
Northbound and southbound motorists on Satsuma Road can take Walker South Road (La. 447) north to U.S. 190 East to South Satsuma Road.
