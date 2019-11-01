The Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced they will be installing concrete aprons for a cable barrier system on I-12, between LA 43 and LA 63.
However, that requires nightly closures for two days.
Wednesday and Thursday, Nov. 6 and 7, the inside lane of I-12 westbound (toward Baton Rouge) will be closed from LA 43 to LA 63 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to allow for the pouring of a concrete apron.
DOTD recommends the following detour during that time, should motorists not want to deal with potential traffic and stoppages:
Westbound I-12 motorists may take I-55 North to US 190 West to LA 447 South back to I-12 West.
