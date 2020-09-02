David Cambre couldn’t say “thank you” enough.
In fact, he admitted to crying more than once.
Speaking to The News this week, Cambre said he was touched to see people from his old town coming to support people in his new town. After all, those from his old town know exactly what those in his new town are going through.
Cambre, a Livingston Parish native, was one of thousands of people whose lives were flipped upside-down when Hurricane Laura made landfall in southwest Louisiana last week.
A 2015 graduate of Springfield High, Cambre is helping lead ongoing recovery efforts in his new home of Vinton, a Calcasieu Parish town of around 3,000 people less than 30 miles west of Lake Charles. Like much of southwest Louisiana, Vinton lost its power, running water, and sewer system following the destructive storm.
With much of the relief effort centered on Lake Charles and other larger cities, Cambre said “there is no National Guard here… there is no FEMA here.” One person brought a generator to power a nearby church where around 40 people are sleeping on the ground or in chairs.
But other than that, there hasn’t been much outside help.
“It’s just some local people doing what they can for each other,” Cambre said.
That changed this week, when the people of Vinton got some help from the people of Livingston Parish.
And more help is on the way.
A group of volunteers from Springfield and Albany made the roughly 200-mile trip to Vinton on Monday, bringing with them a hoard of supplies and cooking up meals for more than 1,200 people.
Other volunteer groups are scheduled to visit Vinton on Thursday and again on Saturday to bring more supplies, cook more meals and help in the recovery in a town that was rocked by Hurricane Laura.
Volunteers left town early Monday morning and arrived in Vinton just at daybreak. Kinion Bankston, owner of Southern Boyz Outdoors and one of the lead organizers of the relief project, recalled the trip on his Facebook page the day after and how it conjured up memories of the Great Flood of 2016.
“When we got off interstate, everyone with us rolled their windows down and we could all hear the sounds of the generators running,” he said in the video. “It just brought up so many memories.”
Around 30 volunteers made the trip to Vinton, including several firefighters and police officers from Springfield and Albany. Along with a hot meal, volunteers passed out around 10 pallets of water bottles, snacks, $2,050 worth of gift cards, and dozens of “care boxes,” which contained supplies, children’s toys and coloring books, and a letter to the family.
Cambre said donations from Livingston Parish helped restock the town’s distribution center.
“It was amazing,” he said. “We were able to love up on some people and really give some hope to the town. We had a massive turnout. We gave out everything. Everything we had was given out.”
This isn’t the first time people in the Springfield/Albany area have reached out to another small town following a disaster. In 2017, folks delivered supplies to Mauriceville, Texas, a small town just across the state Texas/Louisiana state line that suffered extensive damage during Hurricane Harvey.
During that trip, one trailer was full of supplies that Springfield residents had collected for a “Flood Bucket Challenge,” which required them to fill construction buckets up with personal hygiene items and cleaning/rebuilding supplies. One hundred buckets also had a Bible inside.
Another trailer carried four pallets of bottled water inside, while a third had all the cooking equipment the volunteers would later use to make food for flood victims over two days.
Springfield Fire Chief Brian Drury recalled that trip on Sunday, when volunteers were gathering the last of the supplies to be brought to Vinton. Drury, who still remembers Mississippi firefighters sleeping and working at his station for 10 days following the August 2016 flood, said it’s important to reach out to those small towns who sometimes “feel left out” following natural disasters.
“Being from a small town, we like looking for those small towns to go and help,” he said. “Those small towns and communities feel left out because everything goes to the bigger cities. We want to show them that someone’s thinking about them.”
Cambre said he was thankful for the assistance for Vinton, which suffered mightily from the wrath of Hurricane Laura. Though his home was mostly spared, Cambre said the rest of the town suffered much damage, including most of the schools.
Vinton High School, where Cambre serves as an agriculture teacher, suffered roof damage, blown-off doors, busted windows, and ripped-off awnings. Cambre added that his classroom was also damaged.
Additionally, the local middle school lost the roof to its gym, and the elementary school suffered extensive damage, as well, Cambre said.
Cambre has been in communication with his students, who have lost “pretty much everything.”
“I’ve driven past most of their houses, and most of their roofs are just blown off,” he said.
This isn’t the first time Cambre has dealt with a natural disaster.
He was living in Springfield when the Great Flood hit, and he remembers pulling people from boats and volunteering at his church in the aftermath. He said those experiences have served him well, preparing him for this moment as he helps his new town recover.
“It helped having lived through that to help my experiences over here,” he said.
On the Southern Boyz Outdoors’ Facebook page, Bankston announced another trip to Vinton this Thursday, when he and others will bring pulled pork sandwiches, pastalaya, and hot dogs for kids. People can bring donations of food items to Southern Boyz Outdoor, located at 11318 Hwy. 190 in Hammond.
Cambre said volunteers from his former church, Celebration Church in Livingston, are coming to Vinton this weekend to further assist in the recovery. Cambre, who added that the church took up a collection for Vinton, said he is thankful for all the attention being put on his new town, which he fondly described as “the Springfield of southwest Louisiana.”
“I was lost for words,” Cambre told The News. “I’ve cried a couple times. It brings light to my heart to see that my hometown is backing Vinton up. They know the struggles that they went through, and these are the same struggles we’re going through now. And they’re answering that call.”
“I definitely think more and more attention is being brought to the town, and that’s desperately needed at this time,” he said later. “From the bottom of my heart, I can’t thank those people enough.”
