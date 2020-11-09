Less than two years after competing in her first pageant, Sydney Taylor scored a top-five finish on the national stage.

Taylor, a Livingston Parish native, was named fourth runner-up in the Miss Teen USA competition held last weekend at Elvis Presley’s world-famous home, Graceland, in Memphis, Tennessee.

Originally slated for spring 2020, the competition was pushed back to November due to the coronavirus pandemic. The competition was hosted by Allie LaForce and Cheslie Kryst, two former beauty pageant titleholders.

The pageant was live-streamed on the Miss Universe Organization’s social media channels, where viewers watched Taylor and 49 other contestants vie for the Miss Teen USA crown over a two-day competition.

The contest was another chapter in the fast rise through the pageant ranks for Taylor, a former star athlete at Doyle High who didn’t compete in her first pageant until the summer of 2019 when she was crowned Miss Teen Lafayette a few weeks after signing up to compete.

That victory secured her a spot in the Miss Teen Louisiana contest in October 2019, which she won to place her in the Miss USA Teen contest.

Last weekend, Taylor brought her talents to the national spotlight, where she shined like she did in the Bayou State.

Taylor advanced to the Top 16 of the competition before being named one of the five finalists, alongside contestants from Nebraska, Georgia, Oregon, and Hawaii. Following a question-and-answer session with the judges, Taylor was named fourth runner-up.

Ki’ilani Arruda of Kauai, Hawaii, was ultimately crowned the winner.

Taylor took to social media over the weekend to talk about an experience she called “incredible” and one that brought her “new friendships, amazing memories, and so much fun.”

“I literally have a friend in every state now!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so thankful for all of the messages and support I’ve had throughout my journey and I hope I made Louisiana proud. I will forever be so grateful that I got to walk across this stage representing my amazing state!”

Taylor is a sophomore at LSU, where she is studying mass communications. She graduated from Doyle High in 2019 after starring for the school’s basketball and softball teams. She helped lead the softball team to a state title in 2018.