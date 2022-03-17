Maurepas firefighters recently received a call no first responder wants to get — infant not breathing.
But thanks to their quick thinking and decisive actions, instilled through hours of training, they were able to save a baby who, without them, might not have survived.
“I’m beyond grateful for them,” said Nikki Young, the child’s mother.
The frightening incident occurred in Maurepas on Feb. 16, when first responders from Livingston Parish Fire Protection District No. 9 were dispatched to a call regarding an infant. In a phone call with The News, Young said the day began like any other for her and her son, Hayes.
“It was just an ordinary day,” she recalled. “We both fell asleep on the couch, and then we woke up and he started fussing.”
Initially thinking her son was hungry, Young tried to feed him, but the crying continued. Pretty soon, the situation took a dark turn from alarming to terrifying: Young said Hayes quickly broke out in a “full-out sweat,” started making “weird grunting sounds,” and stopped breathing.
“That’s when I called 911,” Young said.
Not wanting to sit at home, Young took her son to the nearby corner store, which is where members of Fire Protection District No. 9 met her. Chief Danielle Lessard referred to it as a call “every first responder dreads. 2-month-old not breathing.”
But the volunteer firefighters’ training immediately kicked in, Lessard said. It took 26 minutes of CPR and three shocks with a defibrillator before firefighters were able to get Hayes breathing again.
Young recalls feeling “helpless” during the entire ordeal.
“I was there and trying to comfort him, but he still wasn’t breathing,” she said. “There was really nothing I could do but panic. It was the worst nightmare ever. Every time they shocked him, they told me not to watch.”
An ambulance eventually arrived and took charge. Soon after, Hayes’ breathing became steady and he was safely airlifted to a hospital. He eventually underwent surgery after doctors found issues around his heart, something Young said had never been detected before.
“There were no signs leading up to it,” Young said. “He was otherwise a normal, healthy, happy baby. There were no signs of anything wrong, through every doctor’s appointment and all through the pregnancy. Nothing was wrong until it was wrong.”
Following surgery and a hospital stay, Young and her son returned home on March 2, exactly two weeks after the frightening episode. A few days later, Hayes was formally introduced to the first responders who kept him alive until he was able to safely leave for the hospital.
Young and her child visited the fire department during its monthly meeting in March. Young said she met many of the volunteers who were there on the day Hayes stopped breathing, saying she “didn’t realize there were so many.”
During the meeting, Hayes sat with Chief Lessard, Young said.
“He looked like the new chief up there,” Young said with a laugh.
In a Facebook post, Lessard called Hayes “the strongest fighter I have ever seen” and singled out the “unheard of amount of volunteers” who assisted in the resuscitation.
“Our volunteers did what we are training constantly to do,” Lessard said. “God was definitely on Baby Hayes’ side as we had an unheard of amount of volunteers available in the middle of a weekday to respond.”
In her post, Lessard also urged people to consider learning CPR, something Young said she will be doing soon.
“If given the opportunity, take a CPR class,” Lessard said. “You never know when it might be your family in need.”
Though Hayes is still on the road to recovery, Young said everything has so far been as successful as possible, especially considering the fright that unnerving day brought to her life.
“I never would’ve thought that this would’ve been the outcome of that situation, but it has been,” Young said.
