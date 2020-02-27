Since Livingston School District was hit with ransomware in 2019, it's been joined by more than 100 other local governments that felt the pain of cybercrime last year. But a new study from IBM suggests that despite ransomware attacks growing more aggressive, cities and their employees still aren't prepared to fight it.
The reason? U.S. cities and states have not invested in proper training or security measures - in fact, only 38% of U.S. state and local employees say they have been trained to respond to ransomware attacks, despite more than 70% fearing ransomware threats to cities across the country.
Today, IBM Security released these results exploring state and local government employee preparedness, which services they deem most vulnerable, their thoughts on the upcoming elections and what changes they’ve seen in government. Here's some of the top line findings:
- Ransomware climbed, employees left behind: Only 38% city and state employees have been trained for ransomware prevention and response.
- 2020 Elections Beware: City and state employees consider the 2020 elections among their top cybersecurityconcerns.
- Cyber outweighs terrorism and natural disasters: 73% of government employees are concerned about ransomware attacks against U.S. cities – in fact, more fear for cyberattacks than they do natural disasters or terrorist attacks.
- Ransomware hits home: 1 in 6 city and state employees unveil their department has been impacted by a ransomware attack, with two thirds concerned about impending cyberattacks at work.
- No money, more problems: Despite spikes in attacks, 52% of city and state IT/Security professionals say budgets for managing cybersecurity have remained stagnant.
You can read the full report here
CAMBRIDGE, MA – 27 Feb. 2020: IBM (NYSE: IBM) Security today released the results of a new poll of U.S. city and state employees which examines their preparedness for dealing with cyberattacks. The study found that 73% of government employees surveyed are concerned about impending ransomware threats to cities across the country, and more employees fear of cyberattacks to their community than natural disasters and terrorist attacks.
More than 100 cities across the United States were hit with ransomware in 2019, according to research from Emsisoft. Data in the new Harris Poll, sponsored by IBM Security, found ransomware attacks might be even more widespread, with 1 in 6 respondents disclosing their department was impacted by a ransomware attack. Despite the growth of these attacks, half of the employees surveyed have not seen any change in preparedness from their employers, with only 38% receiving general ransomware prevention training. Also, budgets for managing cyberattacks have remained stagnant according to 52% of state and local government IT/Security professionals polled.
“The emerging ransomware epidemic in our cities highlights the need for cities to better prepare for cyberattacks just as frequently as they prepare for natural disasters,” said Wendi Whitmore, VP of Threat Intelligence, IBM Security. “The data in this new study suggests local and state employees recognize the threat but demonstrate over confidence in their ability to react to and manage it. Meanwhile, cities and states across the country remain a ripe target for cybercriminals.”
2020 Elections Concerns
With the impending 2020 election in the U.S, it’s no surprise election security is top of mind for government employees. In fact, the new IBM Harris Poll study found 63% of respondents are concerned that a cyberattack could disrupt the upcoming elections, with the majority of government employees placing their local Board of Elections among the top three most vulnerable systems in their communities.
While concerns of attacks against election systems and voting machines continue to make headlines, cyberattacks can also be used as a form of distraction or a way to weaken confidence in systems for voters, or even impede them from casting ballots. The Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has warned that ransomware attacks, in particular, pose a heightened risk to the elections. According to the study, the fear of ransomware attacks feels real to the vast majority of responding government employees, with 73% expressing concerns about threats to U.S. cities.
Public Education
Public schools have emerged as a growing target for cybercriminals in 2019, ranking as the 7th most targeted industry according to IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index (moving up from 9th the year prior). Ransomware impacted school districts in New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Louisiana and other states last year.
The IBM Harris Poll study found that education respondents had the lowest amount of cybersecurity training compared to other surveyed state and local professionals. In general, 44% of those from the public education sector said they hadn’t received basic cybersecurity training, and 70% said they hadn’t received adequate training specifically on how to respond to a cyberattack. With low training numbers, the majority of education respondents aren’t overly confident in their ability to recognize and prevent a ransomware attack – confidence is nearly 20% lower than other state and local employees surveyed.
Calling on the Federal Government
With ransomware attacks against cities likely to continue in 2020, both U.S. government employees and taxpayers believe the federal government should step in to assist. The survey shows 78% of government employees believe the federal government should provide assistance to communities in responding to cyberattacks, echoing sentiments from IBM’s 2019 study where 50% of U.S. taxpayers said it’s the federal government’s responsibility to protect cities from ransomware. The majority (76%) of state and local employees also believe cyberattacks warrant emergency support, similar to those used for natural disasters.
Positive Progress and the Path Forward for Cities
While the study details where work needs to be done in preparing cities for cyberattacks, the results also showed some improvements made since last year. When asked whether they had seen any increases in preparedness and concern for cybersecurity in their departments, government employees surveyed claimed they had seen more improvements than not, and nearly 70% think their employers are currently taking the threat of cyberattacks seriously. City and state employees ranked ransomware #3 among the threats they were most familiar with – demonstrating that well publicized attacks are increasing awareness.
To expand on these improvements, IBM Security is encouraging U.S. cities to strengthen their preparedness through collaboration and threat sharing, creating and implementing incident response plans, and regularly testing their preparedness via threat simulations. IBM X-Force IRIS has been closely working with dozens of city experts and law enforcement agencies to encourage local governments across the U.S. to get a jump start on their cybersecurity preparedness and become better equipped to handle impending threats.
About the Survey & IBM Security Ransomware Research
Sponsored by IBM Security and conducted by The Harris Poll, the study is comprised of responses from nearly 700 local and state employees from the United States including those from IT and Security departments, emergency services and public education. The survey was conducted January 16 through February 3, 2020 among adults 18+, employed full time or part time by local or state government. IBM has been studying the impacts of ransomware across a number of industries and victims including a 2019 study on taxpayer sentiments conducted by Morning Consult and a 2016 study of consumer and business motivations for paying ransom.
To download the full report of the survey results, go to ibm.biz/city-employees
For more information on IBM X-Force IRIS go to http://ibm.biz/IBM-X-Force-IRIS. If you’re experiencing an emergency, contact IBM X-Force IRIS’ incident response 24/7 hotline: 888-241-9812
About IBM Security
IBM Security offers one of the most advanced and integrated portfolios of enterprise security products and services. The portfolio, supported by world-renowned IBM X-Force® research, enables organizations to effectively manage risk and defend against emerging threats. IBM operates one of the world's broadest security research, development and delivery organizations, monitors 70 billion security events per day in more than 130 countries, and has been granted more than 10,000 security patents worldwide. For more information, please check www.ibm.com/security, follow @IBMSecurity on Twitter or visit the IBM Security Intelligence blog.
