Livingston Parish residents will 'soon' have a new place to curb their sweet tooth.
Bonjour, which specializes in crepes, waffles, and ice cream announced on their social media August 22 that the company would be opening a new location in Denham Springs, as part of the Bass Pro Shops development.
The timeline on their social media announcement was described as 'soon.'
The restaurant's menu offers simple, and complex, options for crepes, waffles, ice cream, and shakes. A quick look at their social media shows the parlor goes well beyond their regular menu, offering a variety of specials - including an eccentric take on 'sushi,' made from crepes - as well as boxes of desserts for a special occasion.
While Bonjour does not have a website, you can find their menu here, or visit their social media pages which are linked below. Customers also have the option to call 225-427-5044 or e-mail Bonjour.batonrouge@gmail.com
Both pages give a preview of the restaurant's specialty items.
