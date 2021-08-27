Ida has been upgraded to hurricane status and is expected to continue gaining strength as it makes its way to the Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters say Ida could be near Category 4 strength when it makes landfall late Sunday or early Monday.
Hurricane and storm watches are in effect for much of southern Louisiana, including in Livingston Parish. A flash flood watch is also in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.
On Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency ahead of the storm, an administrative step that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in storm response efforts.
“Ida is now a hurricane,” the National Weather Service tweeted Friday afternoon.
Ida was located about 145 miles east of the western tip of Cuba at 1 p.m., moving northwest at 15 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, making it a Category 1 hurricane.
Additional “steady to rapid strengthening” is expected during the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters are urging people to prepare for the equivalent of Category 3 hurricane winds, which would be at least 111 mph.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles from the center.
People are also urged to plan for “life-threatening storm surge flooding of greater than 3 feet above ground.”
Currently, Ida is expected to dump 8-16 inches of rainfall across southeast Louisiana to coastal Mississippi and Alabama through Monday morning, though some places could see as much as 20 inches.
A hurricane watch is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron, Louisiana, to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A hurricane watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area. A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous.
A storm surge watch is in effect for the following:
-- Sabine Pass to Alabama/Florida border
-- Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay
A storm surge watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
