Authorities arrested an Illinois truck driver who they say killed a toddler after slamming into the back of a car on Interstate-12 near the Livingston-Tangipahoa parish line Thursday morning.
Predrag Bisevac, 60, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention center around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on one charge of negligent homicide and one charge of reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
His arrest came roughly 12 hours after a two-vehicle wreck that shut down I-12 eastbound near the Albany-Springfield exit, west of Highway 441, and brought traffic to a standstill for several hours Thursday.
The crash claimed the life of 18-month-old Gael Pacheco, of Baton Rouge.
According to Louisiana State Police, Bisevac was traveling east on I-12 in a 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer when he failed to stop as he approached traffic, striking the rear of a 2010 Ford F-150.
Pacheco was the rear seat passenger in the Ford at the time of the crash, but despite being restrained in a child safety seat, she sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital, where she ultimately succumbed to her injuries, State Police said.
The driver and additional passenger in the Ford were properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries, and both were also transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities said that impairment is not suspected, but a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver of the Ford for analysis.
Bisevac, who was also restrained at the time of the crash, sustained minor injuries. After being medically cleared, troopers arrested him and booked him in Livingston Parish.
A toxicology sample was also obtained from Bisevac for analysis.
The crash resulted in heavy traffic on I-12 eastbound for much of Thursday. At one point, congestion reached more than 12 miles, according to the Department of Transportation and Development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.