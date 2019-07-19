KILLIAN – Shortly after 11:00 pm on July 18, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 444 west of LA Hwy 22 in Livingston Parish. The crash claimed the life of 19-year-old Megan Shoeman of Livingston.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Shoeman was driving a 2014 Mazda 3 eastbound on LA Hwy 444 at a high rate of speed.
For reasons still under investigation, the Mazda ran off the roadway to the left and struck a tree. The vehicle then began to flip and ultimately overturned.
Although Shoeman was properly restrained at the time of the crash, she was partially ejected from the vehicle. She suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
A passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash was properly restrained and was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries.
Impairment is suspected on the part of Shoeman, and a toxicology sample was obtained from her and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.
