A Livingston Parish resident died in a fatal head-on crash in neighboring Ascension Parish, and impairment is suspected, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
The crash, which occurred in Geismar early Wednesday morning, claimed the life of Robby Watts, 31, of Livingston.
According to Troop A Spokesperson Taylor Scrantz, LSP troopers began investigating a two-vehicle crash shortly before 6 a.m. on LA Hwy. 30 west of LA Hwy. 73 in Ascension Parish.
Scrantz said the crash occurred as Watts, driving a 2015 GMC Sierra, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy. 30 at the same time the driver of a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on LA Hwy. 30.
For reasons still under investigation, Watts crossed the centerline into the opposing lane and struck the Chevrolet head-on.
Watts was unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries, Scrantz said. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Scrantz added that impairment on the part of Watts is suspected, and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.
The driver of the Chevrolet was also unrestrained at the time of the crash and sustained minor injuries. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment, Scrantz said.
The crash remains under investigation.
