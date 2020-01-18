MAUREPAS -- Impairment is suspected after a fatal crash in Maurepas took the life of a Prairieville man, according to Louisiana State Police.
Eugene Duplessis, 71, was pronounced “deceased on scene” after his vehicle collided with a tree in the Amite River early Saturday morning, State Trooper Taylor Scrantz said in a press release.
According to Scrantz, Duplessis was traveling eastbound on La. Hwy. 22 in a 2008 Chevrolet Avalanche when he exited the roadway to the right. The vehicle then re-entered the eastbound lane of travel on La. Hwy 22 and proceeded to travel off the left side of the roadway.
With Duplessis inside, the vehicle then collided with a tree located in the Amite River and became submerged. First responders located the Chevrolet in the Amite River several hours later.
Duplessis was properly restrained at the time of the crash, Scrantz said, but nonetheless sustained fatal injuries. Impairment is suspected on the part of Duplessis, according to Scrantz, and a toxicology sample was taken from him for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
