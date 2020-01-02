Impairment is suspected after a fatal New Year’s Day crash in Beauregard Parish took the life of a Walker man, according to Louisiana State Police.
The single-car crash, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of La. Hwy. 110 and Beehive Loop, took the life of Brett J. Burns, 56, of Walker, State Trooper Derek Senegal said.
According to State Police, the crash occurred as Burns was traveling westbound on La. Hwy. 110 in a 2015 Chevrolet pickup truck. Burns failed to properly navigate a left-hand curve and ran off the right side of the roadway before striking an embankment and vaulting over the roadway. His vehicle came to rest in a ditch.
Burns sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash, Senegal said, and was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital, where he ultimately died from his injuries.
Senegal said “impairment on the part of Burns is suspected to be a factor in the crash” and that a toxicology sample was obtained from the driver to be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, Senegal said.
