A Livingston Parish Council member publicly accused a colleague of sexually harassing his stepdaughter, a former parish employee, during a heated argument at the end of Thursday’s council meeting.
Councilman Garry Talbert made the allegation against Council Chairman John Wascom, claiming Wascom put his hand “up my daughter’s shirt.”
The tense exchange unfolded near the end of Thursday’s meeting as council members were discussing ways to fund the council’s clerk. An argument quickly broke out between Talbert and Wascom — a scenario that has happened multiple times since Wascom was elected chairman in January.
At one point during the spat, Wascom scolded Talbert for acting “out of order.” Talbert then shouted: “Let me tell you something, you were out of order when you stuck your hand up my daughter’s shirt.”
Talbert’s accusation led to several outbursts from other council members and people in the audience, with Councilman Shane Mack standing up and yelling, “that’s enough,” and Councilwoman Erin Sandefur saying Talbert needed to leave the meeting. But things quieted down shortly after the exchange, and the meeting ended a few minutes later.
In a phone interview after the meeting, Talbert stood by his accusation against Wascom, saying the alleged harassment occurred at a Christmas party in 2017. Talbert said he has tried to discuss the issue publicly multiple times, including when the council appointed Wascom as chairman in January.
But that attempt was blocked by his fellow council members, Talbert said.
“How could we elect a chairman who sexually harassed an employee?” Talbert said after Thursday’s meeting. “And then they wouldn’t even let me discuss it. So I’ve had to keep my mouth shut, but I finally had enough tonight.”
In his own phone interview after the meeting, Wascom vehemently denied the accusation, calling it “a lie” and saying it was a “bullying” tactic by Talbert.
“It’s just bull ****,” Wascom said. “And quote me on this: Garry Talbert is evil, conniving, manipulative, self-serving and the most narcissistic politician I have ever met in my life.”
The former employee, Talbert’s stepdaughter, is Lauren White, who worked as a deputy clerk for the parish for more than six years before resigning in April. Upon her resignation, she filed a complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, claiming she was subjected to “harassment and a hostile working environment.”
In the EEOC complaint, White said she was “subjected to sexual harassment by Councilman John Wascom in the form of unwelcome touching” in December 2017. White confirmed that accusation in a phone interview after Thursday’s meeting, saying the incident occurred at a Christmas party at Sullivan’s Steakhouse in Baton Rouge.
“He (Wascom) put his hand up my shirt,” White said.
White reported the harassment to her supervisor the next work day, “but no further action was taken,” the EEOC complaint says. She went on to say the issue resurfaced in early 2022 and that she was asked to submit a written statement as part of a human resources investigation.
But White claimed that she was not informed of the report’s findings until she made a public records request in October, shortly after she was terminated for alleged social media violations. The firing, which White called “wrongful” in the EEOC complaint, was ultimately repealed, but White said her work environment “got worse.”
In January, Wascom was appointed the council’s chairman, “Which means he was now my boss,” White wrote in the EEOC complaint.
White officially resigned April 17, according to the complaint.
“If the parish will hide this, what about those people who don’t have the protection I have because of [my stepfather],” she said Thursday.
Wascom acknowledged attending the Christmas party in 2017 but said there was “never, ever any inappropriate behavior” and that he was by his wife’s side “the entire time.”
Wascom also said he was interviewed as part of the internal investigation, which didn’t find proof of wrongdoing on his part. He said he has never been charged with a crime or told he violated any workplace protocols.
“This is a serious, serious accusation,” Wascom said. “If I had done anything wrong, I will resign from the parish council and never run for public office again.”
Talbert, however, said the investigation wasn’t thorough enough considering the seriousness of the accusation and that only people with motives against his stepdaughter were interviewed.
“There were people who visibly saw [White] upset that night and saw that something happened, but [the internal investigation] didn’t even address what those people saw or interview them,” Talbert said. “And I've tried bringing it up to the council, but I get shot down and told I'm being out of order.”
