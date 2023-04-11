An Independence man accused of committing several sex crimes against children is out on bond, his attorney said.
John Mack, 77, was indicted in February 2022 on three counts of first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, according to court records. Mack is accused of sexually assaulting two juveniles from 2011 to 2015, an indictment said.
Mack was booked in the Livingston Parish Detention Center in October 2021 and ordered held without bail. His trial was slated to start April 10 before Judge Charlotte Foster, court records show, before he was granted bond in the amount of $250,000.
On Tuesday, the Select Committee on Women and Children released a statement confirming that Mack was out on bond but reassuring the public that he would not be able to contact the alleged victims or their families.
“Because the committee has held several hearings regarding the particulars with this case and concerns that arose with the Department of Children and Family Services, we want to ensure the proper safeguards are put in place to protect the victims and their families,” said Sen. Regina Barrow, chair of the committee, in the statement.
The case is being handled by the Attorney General’s Office after District Attorney Scott Perrilloux recused himself due to the “politically sensitive nature of the case.” Mack is the uncle of state Rep. Sherman Mack and Livingston Parish Councilman Shane Mack, who have repeatedly said they have not had contact with their uncle in more than a decade.
Mack is being represented by John McLindon, of Baton Rouge.
