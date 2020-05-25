On May 24, 2020, shortly after 5:00 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two-vehicle, fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 442 near Louisiana Highway 1036. This crash took the life of an Independence man.
The initial investigation revealed a 2019 Toyota Highlander, driven by 35-year-old Melissa Zapata of Independence, was traveling west on Louisiana Highway 442. Zapata attempted a left turn into a private driveway. This caused her vehicle to travel into the path of and collide with an eastbound 2006 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by 58-year-old Jerry Viola of Independence.
Viola was wearing a DOT approved helmet; however, he sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
