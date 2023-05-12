Injured police officer still fighting for his life, officials say: ‘A good family man’

Cpl. Shawn Kelly didn’t have to be there.

As a traffic officer, his job was to write tickets for speeding and work crashes, not respond to the scene unfolding at the Spring Park Plaza in Denham Springs.

But Kelly showed up to help, because that’s what he always does, his fellow officers said.

“If you looked up ‘public servant’ in the dictionary, they could easily put his name and face,” said Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker. “He loved helping people. He’d literally bend over backwards to make somebody’s day better. That’s who he is.”

Well-wishes and prayers continue to pour in for Kelly, the Denham Springs police officer who is in a fight for his life after being critically injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Kelly was struck multiple times when a gunman fired shots at officers in the city’s Spring Park Plaza, located on South Range Avenue just north of Interstate-12. The shooting occurred around 4:30 p.m. Thursday as officers responded to a disturbance between a male and female, though no other details on that disturbance have been released.

Officials have since said that Kelly wasn’t dispatched to this particular call but “jumped in to help” — something he regularly did, according to Denham Springs Police Department Sgt. Scott Sterling.

“Shawn is the type of guy who’s always willing to help,” Sterling said. “He wanted to be involved in every call and help every officer the best way he could.”

After striking Kelly, the shooter, who was later identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, fled the scene and headed north toward Florida Boulevard, where he encountered Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputies. Roberts then emerged from his vehicle with a gun, and deputies shot him, according to Sheriff Jason Ard.

Both areas were secured within the hour, with dozens of law enforcement officers from multiple agencies working the two crime scenes. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will lead the investigation since it involved local law enforcement agencies, Ard said.

It was an emotional crime scene in the shooting’s aftermath, with several law enforcement officers gathering in a circle and saying a prayer. Minutes later, Walker gave an emotional plea to the public to pray for the injured officer, who was taken to Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge after the shooting.

As of 12 p.m. Friday, not much has changed for Kelly, who remains in “critical condition,” according to Sterling. Authorities have not publicly said where Kelly was shot or how many bullets hit him, though they have stressed he was gravely wounded.

“Cpl. Kelly’s status hasn’t changed overnight or so far this morning,” Sterling said in a statement. “He’s still in critical condition and fighting for his life.”

A blood drive was organized for Kelly on Friday, drawing numerous people to Our Lady of the Lake Blood Donor Center. People can continue to give blood throughout the weekend on the hospital’s first floor.

But in addition to blood donations, his fellow officers continue to ask for prayers.

“This community loves their police officers and sheriff’s deputies,” Walker said. “Come together and pray for us and pray for your police man that’s down right now. We need those prayers. We need people to hit their knees and pray.”

‘A good family man’

Kelly can be found in James’ Restaurant in Denham Springs for his morning coffee five days a week.

And he usually returns for lunch four days a week, joked Joe Shumate, the restaurant’s owner and the city marshal for Denham Springs.

“He comes to the restaurant every morning, and we all drink coffee together every day,” said an emotional Shumate, who said he has known Kelly for many years.

Denham Springs police officer Ben Payne would sometimes join Kelly for breakfast at the restaurant.

“He’s just a really good guy,” Payne said. “We always end up working together, and he’s the one who helps out when we’re bogged down. He’s a true team player.”

Shumate and Payne were two of the dozens of people who stood in a long line stretching from Our Lady of the Lake’s Blood Donor Center to give blood Friday morning.

Those who waited included officers from several Baton Rouge area departments, public officials, family members and friends, and ordinary citizens, including some who never met Kelly.

A Denham Springs High graduate, Kelly began his career in enforcement in 1994, when he started working at the Louisiana Department of Corrections. He is in his second stint with the Denham Springs Police Department, following time spent in the Denham Springs Marshal's Office, the Baton Rouge Constable’s Office, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Shumate said he hired Kelly at the Denham Springs Police Department and again when he transitioned to the Marshal’s Office. Though Shumate lauded Kelly for being “an excellent officer,” he said Kelly is an even better person, husband, and father of four.

“Shawn is a good guy,” Shumate said. “Just a good family man.”

Walker said he has known Kelly for around 20 years, meeting the corporal back when he was assigned to the area while working with ATF. Walker called Kelly a “true team player” and “true public servant” who always strived to make the department function more efficiently. He called him the “veteran of the department.”

“That was not his call to respond to, and that’s a perfect example of who he is,” Walker said. “He jumped on that call, and that was common for him to do. He’s always doing stuff like that. He would give you the shirt off his back.”

Officer Michael Brumfield was off duty and playing with his toddler when he learned of the shooting. He last saw Kelly two days before when a busted traffic light forced Kelly to control traffic at the corner of Florida Boulevard and Eugene Street.

Brumfield, who has worked for the Denham Springs Police Department for nearly eight years, jokingly referred to Kelly as “the old man of the group” but added that Kelly is always willing to do what the department needs.

“He’s always been there for us,” he said. “Always.”

‘We’re behind our law enforcement’

In less than 24 hours, thousands of people have shared updates on Kelly’s status across social media, touching the hearts of his coworkers who have been blown away by the community’s support.

“The support has been incredible,” Sterling said.

That support was evident at Our Lady of the Lake Friday morning — especially when so many people arrived that workers had to bring our extra chairs. Sterling thanked everyone who has donated blood, calling the turnout “tremendous.” Walker asked people to continue praying for Kelly and his family.

Two other blood drives will be held in honor of Kelly: One from 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Ball Park Drive in Walker on Saturday, and another from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Livingston Parish Courthouse on Monday.

As he stood in line waiting to give blood for his injured friend, Shumate waved a hand at the dozens of people who stood in front of him, awaiting their turn.

“This shows that our community, we’re behind our law enforcement,” Shumate said, holding back tears. “I love our community because of it.”