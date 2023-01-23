A special election to fill out the remaining term for District 5 on the Livingston Parish Council will be held March 25.

This week, prospective candidates can qualify for the seat.

Qualifying for the soon-to-be vacant District 5 position runs Jan. 25-27. People can qualify at the Livingston Parish Courthouse during the Clerk of Court’s normal business hours, which are 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

The election will determine who represents District 5, which covers the southern portion of Denham Springs, on the council for the rest of the year.

Erin Sandefur is the current District 5 representative, a position she took over in November. Sandeur replaced former councilman Bubba Harris after he stepped down amid “many health conditions.”

Sandefur, who was sworn into office by Attorney General Jeff Landry, has said she intends to run in the special election in March and later in the fall for the next four-year cycle.

The special election will be Saturday, March 25. Early voting runs March 11-18, excluding Sunday.