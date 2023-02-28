Southeastern Louisiana University continues to be plagued by a “potential incident” in its network that forced the university to go offline.
“Southeastern recently learned of a potential incident within its network, requiring the university to intentionally take the network offline as a preventative measure,” officials said Monday. “Since then, the university is working to restore systems to normal operations as quickly and safely as possible.”
Southeastern alerted the public about a detected service disruption via social media on Feb. 24, according to the university’s student newspaper “The Lion’s Roar.”
The campus-wide network issue has made many of Southeastern’s computer-based systems, including its website, Moodle, and email, inaccessible. In addition, residential students in technology-run dorms have experienced limited access, and tickets for athletic games cannot be scanned, the newspaper reported.
Southeastern has reported the incident to the Louisiana State Police, which is conducting an investigation into this matter, officials said. An official cause has not been publicly revealed.
“We ask that everyone please continue to be patient while this work continues, as the university is steadily working to restore services for the university community,” officials said. “Once systems return to service, you will be prompted to create a new password the first time you login to the system, and you may then return to normal usage.”
The university said faculty will work with their students “to minimize the impact of the system outage.”
