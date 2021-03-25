Interstate-12 eastbound in Livingston Parish is closed at mile marker 28, just before the Holden exit, due to a multi-vehicle accident, according to Louisiana State Police.
The multi-vehicle crash involved an 18-wheeler blocking both lanes of travel.
Congestion has reached five miles, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. Eastbound traffic is currently being diverted to U.S. Hwy. 190 at LA Hwy. 63, State Police said.
