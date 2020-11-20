All lanes of Interstate 12 eastbound have reopened following a fiery crash early Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.
“At 9:40 am all lanes of I-12 eastbound were re-opened,” LSP wrote in a Facebook post.
I-12 eastbound was closed at the Satsuma exit as cleanup and recovery crews worked to clear the scene of an early morning injury crash involving a tanker truck hauling hazmat material.
According to State Police, the crash occurred as an 18-wheeler tanker truck struck the rear of a fully-marked LSP patrol vehicle stopped on the interstate shoulder. The crash caused an explosion that went off around 4:30 a.m.
As of 7 a.m., the fires had been extinguished with the assistance of the Livingston Fire Department, according to state police.
Both the LSP trooper and the truck driver were transported to local hospitals with moderate injuries, State Police said.
