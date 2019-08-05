SATUMA – Interstate 12’s eastbound ramps at Satsuma, Exit 19, face closures from Wednesday through Friday, Aug. 7-9, according to the state Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).
Both the on-ramp and off-ramp face intermittent closures from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, according to Darrick Berner, project engineer with the DOTD District 62 office in Hammond.
These closures will allow crews to lay asphalt on the existing roadway to switch traffic on I-12 to the new travel lanes, Berner said.
Motorists wanting to avoid this construction zone should consider these detours, he said:
Eastbound I-12 motorists can take South Satsuma Road north to U.S. 190 then go east to South Frost Road (La. 63) then south to I-12.
Northbound and southbound Satsuma Road motorists can take Walker South Road (La. 447) north to U.S. 190, then go east to South Satsuma Road.
