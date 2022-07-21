At least one person was injured in a Denham Springs shooting late Wednesday night, and authorities are asking people in the area to review their security footage for clues to help detectives find those who fired the shots.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office also released information on two vehicles that may be tied to the shooting: one was disabled along 4H Club Road, and the other has been identified as a dark-colored sedan.
On Wednesday, Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said deputies were dispatched to the area of 4H Club Road around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of “multiple shots fired.” At the time, authorities were unsure how many people were injured in the shooting.
On Thursday, Ard released new information regarding the victim, saying the person was a male from Baton Rouge who suffered “a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the hand.” The sheriff also said that those living in Nickens Lake Subdivision “were not the intended targets.”
“Keep in mind that this is still an ongoing investigation,” Ard said. “What we have determined — using statements gathered so far — is that the residents of Nickens Lake Subdivision were not the intended targets.
“The scene involving the still undetermined number of shots fired unfortunately happened to unfold in this general area.”
In his latest statement, Ard urged anyone with information — and possible security footage of what happened — to come forward.
“We are asking those in this general area to check their home security footage around the time of the incident — 8:30 [p.m.] — and to work with our LPSO Detectives as we continue to process the scene,” Ard said.
Ard said his office is still working with authorities in East Baton Rouge Parish. No other information was made available.
Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP.
