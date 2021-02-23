An alleged drug deal took a fatal turn in Holden last month, leading to gunfire and the death of Gonzales man, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Colton Boudreaux, 21, of Holden, was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Monday for the January slaying of 19-year-old Javin Augillard, of Gonzales. Boudreaux was charged with second degree murder, and his bond was set at $150,000, according to booking records.
During the investigation, Boudreaux was also arrested on drug charges, obstruction of justice, and possession of a firearm with controlled dangerous substances, Sheriff Jason Ard said in a statement.
Five others were arrested in connection with the crime, booking records show.
Last month, LPSO deputies were dispatched to the 35000 block of Hwy. 1036 in reference to a shooting, Ard said at the time. Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of one male.
“The deceased is believed to have died from injuries caused by a gunshot wound,” Ard said.
Over the ensuing investigation, detectives learned five individuals traveled from Ascension Parish to Livingston Parish “in order to participate in a drug transaction,” Ard said. Once at the Holden location, “an altercation erupted leading to both parties exchanging gunfire.”
This resulted in the death of Aguillard and injury to a female victim who was within the residence.
“This has been a long investigation,” Ard said. “And, we are not done yet. Our investigation continues. More arrests are possible.”
Authorities most recently arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Preston of Gonzales for accessory after the fact to attempted second degree murder, criminal conspiracy tied to drug charges, and principal to aggravated second degree battery.
Deputies also arrested the following individuals:
-- Davalynn Rose, 19, of Holden
-- Jaheim Miller, 18, of Gonzales
-- Gregory Magee, 19, of Gonzales
-- Ashtin Ursin, 19, of Gonzales (no longer in the Livingston Parish Detention Center)
Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
