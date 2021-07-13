With the 2021-22 school year one month away, the Livingston Parish Public Schools system is reminding parents and guardians about a new way to register their students digitally.
School leaders took to social media to remind of the PowerSchool Online Registration and PowerSchool Enrollment Access Account, new ways to enroll students or update information on students, as well as details on how to do both.
The new systems go live on Wednesday, July 14.
Listed below are steps to enroll new students or update information on existing students, per information from Livingston Parish Public Schools.
For more information, visit www.lpsb.org or any of the school system’s social media accounts.
STEPS IF YOU’RE A RETURNING STUDENT
-- A link for your student(s) will be sent to your email. The email is coming from noreplyregistration@powerschool.com.
-- Click on the link to go to the web-based student information site. This is not done through PowerSchool Parent Portal. You will create a student enrollment account.
-- Make any necessary updates to your student’s information and submit.
-- If you do not receive an email by the end of the day on Wednesday, July 14, please check your clutter, spam, or junk mail folders. If it is not there, please contact your school to update your email information.
STEPS IF YOU’RE A NEW STUDENT
Who completes the New Student Registration Link?
-- New to the district
-- Returning to the district from another district
-- Dropped from one Livingston Parish school to enroll in another due to move in residency
What do I need to do to register new students?
-- Complete the New Student Registration Link OR
-- Contact the school to setup a time to go in to complete the registration
What do I need to complete the New Student Registration?
-- Birth certificate
-- Immunization record
-- Proof of residency*
-- Custody documents (if applicable)
-- Social security card
-- Last report card (if available)
-- Withdrawal form from previous school
*You must upload three (3) Proofs of Residency. The proof of residency documents must have the name of parent/guardian and the physical address. If you do not have proof of residency in the parent/guardian’s name, complete this form and contact the school. Acceptable documents include:
-- Utility bill
-- Water bill
-- Cable or phone bill
-- Property taxes
-- Voter registration
-- SNAP benefits
-- Bank statement
-- Current lease
-- Home purchase documents
