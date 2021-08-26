Tropical Depression Nine formed in the western Caribbean Thursday morning, and “steady strengthening” is expected as this system continues northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center.
In a press conference, Gov. John Bel Edwards said forecasters are warning Louisiana of a possible “major hurricane” heading the state’s way.
“Everybody in Louisiana along the coast needs to be prepared for a hurricane that could come as early as late Sunday and potentially Monday,” Edwards said. “It could be a major hurricane. It is time to prepare now.”
As of 11 a.m., the depression was located about 115 miles southwest of Negril, Jamaica, and about 210 miles southeast of Grand Cayman. It was moving northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
The depression is expected to become a tropical storm later Thursday and then strengthen into a hurricane near Cuba or over the Gulf of Mexico. It could make landfall along the Gulf coast late Sunday or early Monday.
Speaking in Lake Charles, Edwards said the Gulf of Mexico “is absolutely ripe in terms of the conditions for rapid intensification of this storm.” The storm was still being called “a wave” as of Wednesday afternoon.
While the exit track and intensity is not yet known, it is currently projected to most likely strike the center of Louisiana, around the Lafayette area. Edwards said it could strengthen into a “major hurricane,” which is classified as a Category 3 (at least winds of 111 mph) or higher.
It will most likely be named Ida or Julian.
The system could bring “potentially dangerous impacts” to the Louisiana coast, including storm surge, wind and heavy rainfall, the National Hurricane Center said in its 7 a.m. Thursday update.
“The most daunting thing about this storm system is the potential for rapid intensification is not just there, that is the likely result of this storm,” Edwards said. “This is one of those that can go from tropical to a major hurricane very very quickly, and we don’t have the 5- or 6-day window that we typically have to prepare. We’re asking everybody to pay attention right now.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.