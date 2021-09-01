‘It looked like a bomb went off’ | Hurricane response continues in eastern Livingston Parish wrecked by Ida

The days are starting to run together for Brian Drury, chief for Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 2 in Springfield.

Drury and his team of 35 have worked around the clock in the days ahead and after Hurricane Ida, which ripped through Livingston Parish overnight Sunday, downing countless trees and knocking out power for thousands.

After making landfall in Port Fourchon around noon Sunday, Ida reached the parish hours later still at hurricane strength, bringing winds of more than 75 mph and higher gusts. Drury’s area was on the east side of the storm — the most destructive — and he and his team could only hunker down until the threat passed.

The local fire station began assessing damage around 4 a.m. Monday, around the time Ida was downgraded to a tropical storm some 50 miles northeast of Baton Rouge. At first light Monday, they began clearing trees and checking on residents.

They’ve been doing that ever since.

“I don’t even know what day it is anymore,” Drury said in his office, taking a short break from the bustle going on in and around his station.

Response efforts continue in Livingston Parish in the wake of Hurricane Ida, which has left the parish reeling and mostly powerless more than two days after it unexpectedly went directly through the area.

Initial forecasts projected Ida heading through East Baton Rouge Parish, but a late shift east put Livingston Parish squarely in its path. The eye of the storm passed somewhere between Denham Springs and the Town of Livingston.

More than 55,000 local homes and businesses are still without power.

In a midnight update from the National Hurricane Center, Ida was reported as being two miles east of Livingston and four miles west of Holden. That put the eastern part of the parish — such as Holden, Albany, and Springfield — on the storm’s most destructive side.

That’s something Drury, an admitted “weather guru,” didn’t realize because cell phone service and power went out, literally leaving the small town in the dark.

“That explains a lot,” Drury said when he heard how closely the storm passed through the area. “We lost all internet while it was coming and had no phone service. We had no way to watch the radar. We just sat here and waited.”

Drury said the top priority since the storm passed has been clearing roadways and performing wellness checks. But that has been a challenge because of the amount of trees that fell, especially ones tangled with power lines. The lack of internet and cell service has also made the task more difficult.

“Not having communication has really slowed things,” Drury said.

So far, Drury said there have been no injuries, a surprise given the amount of trees that fell atop homes.

Still, the small town was wrecked more than Drury has ever seen.

The town’s water plant was damaged in the storm when winds uprooted a huge oak and pulled the water line out of the ground, leaving the town without any water pressure. The water plant’s backup generator — which also runs the town’s sewer system — later died and wasn’t repaired as of Tuesday.

And all the while, first responders continue to clear debris off roads and homes, hoping to soon place tarps atop roofless structures.

“I’ve seen a lot, but this is the worst I’ve ever seen,” Drury said. “And things are about to get really bad.”

Over in nearby Albany, Fire Chief Joe Foster said he and his team expected it to be a rough night but had “no idea it would be as strong as it was and maintain it when it got here.” Though first responders and volunteers had cleared most of the major highways by Tuesday afternoon, Foster said that wasn’t the case when he first walked outside to assess damage.

“It looked like a bomb went off,” he said.

Foster and his team had a tune-up incident during the brunt of the storm around 1 a.m. Monday, when winds tore off the roof of a nearby home and knocked a tree atop it, trapping people underneath. Foster said firefighters were able to get the people out safely and to a neighbor’s home.

Around 5 a.m., Albany firefighters had a meeting and then began clearing streets to allow for resources to come in. The Salvation Army was passing out meals at Bethlehem Baptist Church Tuesday afternoon, and Foster said a point-of-distribution site is scheduled to come to that same spot later this week. A shelter at Albany High opened Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, manpower continues to be an issue for the entire area. Drury said a Louisiana search-and-rescue team arrived Tuesday at the Springfield station, which is acting as a command post for the eastern part of the parish.

Drury said Rep. Clay Schexnayder arrived Tuesday morning and asked what resources he needed. A local business, Wall’s Gator Farm, has also assisted greatly in the effort.

“They are like machines,” Drury said. “This helps us so much, because we can’t do it by ourselves.”

Later Tuesday, a FEMA coordinator showed up and was scheduled to bring a strike team of 100 people.

“They will search every house from Highway 63 to the St. Helena line, all the way down to the Ascension line and everything east to the Tangipahoa Parish line,” Drury said.

Foster said he put in requests to the State Fire Marshal’s Office to get more firefighters to the area, especially as his force deals with the effects of the storm on their own homes.

“We have some firefighters that had trees fall through their house and they lost everything,” Foster said. “But they were up here taking care of our citizens.”

Albany Police Chief Boyd Wild and his department have been performing wellness checks and so far haven’t reported any injuries or fatalities from the storm. But like nearby Springfield, the wreckage was everywhere.

“Power lines everywhere, trees on homes, roofs gone — we’re like everybody else,” Wild said. “Everybody needs fuel, needs food. Of course they want their power on. That’s the thing. It’s a tough time. You have to be patient and work with our neighbor.

“It’s hot, and people don’t have any AC. And when they get hot, their tempers get short. But for the most part, Team Albany is coming together.”

However, Wild is seeing more traffic on roadways than he'd like, and he urged people to stay off the roads if possible.

“These emergency responders that are rolling down the street might be rolling to your house tomorrow, and you don’t want nobody holding them off,” he said. “And when you see these Entergy trucks coming, get out of the way. They might be hooking up your power.”

Wild said his team of 10 is double shifted and jumping in wherever help is needed. But he said “everybody is pitching in” and helping each other deals with issues as they arise.

While speaking with The News, a man arrived from out of town to deliver cases of bottled water, one of several volunteers and donors that have helped.

“We’re doing the best we can for the situation we’re in,” Wild said. “We’re gonna keep digging. We’re not gonna give up. We beat the flood. This is a little different battle, but we’re gonna keep batting and beat this.”