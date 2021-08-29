The effects of Hurricane Ida are already being felt in Livingston Parish, where deputies have responded to downed trees before the storm smacks into the area later Sunday night.
Hurricane Ida made landfall in Port Fourchon around noon Sunday, bringing with it destructive 150 mph winds and 16 feet of storm surge. It is one of the strongest storms to hit Louisiana in history.
Though Ida is expected to weaken as it moves north through Louisiana, the Capital Region is expected to see damaging winds and several inches of rainfall.
In Livingston Parish, winds of 60-70 mph are expected, with gusts exceeding 90 mph. Rainfall totals could be anywhere from 10 to 15 inches, which will result in some flash flooding. A storm surge of 4-6 feet is projected for Lake Maurepas.
Some tornadoes are also possible.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said his entire force is ready to respond to any emergencies, saying all divisions are double shifted “day and night.”
“We have our LPSO deputies staged across the parish,” Ard said via social media. “We have the equipment we need. We have the ability to do what we’re gonna do. We also have a network of First Responder partners. But, we’re all sitting on ‘go.’”
Though Ard’s entire force is ready, he said deputies won’t be dispatched once winds reach a sustained force of at least 45 miles per hour.
“We won’t put our deputies in harm’s way,” Ard said.
Some of Ard’s deputies have already responded to down trees, and some have assisted locals with placing sandbags around their homes.
Power outages have already occurred, with Entergy and DEMCO reporting more than a combined 4,000 powerless households in Livingston Parish.
Ard reminded residents of a curfew that will last from 8 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Only those needing to travel to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew.
“Right now, it’s a waiting game,” he said. “It’s never fun having to deal with a Hurricane. But, let’s do what we’ve always done…let’s work together! You do your part. I promise you, we’ll do our part. We’re going to make it through this - together.”
