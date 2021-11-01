DENHAM SPRINGS -- Like many parents, Monica Gill thought her firstborn would grow up to be anything he wanted to be.
As a child, Blair Miller displayed a natural intelligence, making “straight A’s” thanks in large part to a sharp memory — a trait even Gill couldn’t explain to others. He was also an “excellent drawer,” able to free-hand any image into “beautiful portraits.”
When Gill thought of the life her son might have, she always envisioned success. She saw him sitting behind a desk, dressed in a fancy suit, making enough money to support his family and loved ones.
“I just knew that he was gonna be doing something important,” Gill said.
But over the years, Gill noticed a change in her oldest son, a change that ultimately cost him his life when he tragically died from a drug overdose in June 2019.
Miller, who grew up in Livingston Parish, was 37 years old when he died, with authorities confirming six types of drugs in his system. He was one of 70,000 people across the country who passed from a drug-involved overdose in 2019, according to the National Center for Health Statistics, which operates under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
That number would shoot up to more than 93,000 the next year, a record, CDC data shows.
Since her son’s death, Gill has become an advocate for addiction awareness, hoping to help others detect the warning signs in themselves or in their loved ones. Her mission recently found its way to the state’s capitol.
In honor of National Recovery Month, an annual observance celebrated since 1989, Gill managed to shine the Louisiana State Capitol and Governor’s Mansion in the color purple, the official color of the nationwide campaign.
Gill said she reached out to the office of Rep. Buddy Mincey for help in the endeavor.
“I was overwhelmed,” Gill said. “I couldn’t believe it. This is the stuff I read about in these Facebook groups of other people getting done, but for it to be done for me? It was amazing.”
Gill said she hopes her son’s story will inspire others to treat addiction as a disease, “not a choice” that it often gets labeled as.
“So many people believe it’s a choice, but it’s not,” Gill said. “When you become an addict, your brain is telling you that you need this one thing, and that’s your entire focus: How can I get this and where can I get it from? And that’s what addicts live with.
“Yeah, they may have made one wrong choice to try something in the first place, but after a while, it’s not a choice. It’s a disease. It’s their one focus, and nothing else matters after that.”
Gill witnessed that with her son, whom she described as “loving,” “caring,” and “friendly,” with the “most beautiful face.” Gill isn’t sure when her son’s addiction began, but she remembers a change in his late teenage years around the time she and Miller’s father separated.
Eventually, her “sweet mama’s boy” was becoming a rebellious teenager, a change that carried over into adulthood when Miller always seemed to be a little off, though Gill could never figure out why.
She eventually learned.
“I was very naive,” Gill said. “I thought it was just teen rebellion. I never suspected him of taking anything at this point, and I can’t pinpoint when actual drugs entered the picture. But over time, it became obvious.”
Miller’s lifestyle became clear in the wake of multiple arrests, most of them including drugs. He checked into rehab at least eight different times, including one final time about two months before he passed away.
Though Miller’s life would change for the better at times — he had a daughter that he “loved more than anything” and tried to behave for, Gill said — he’d always fall back into the same trap. It’s a common trope for addicts, Gill said, especially since there aren’t enough available or affordable resources to help those struggling with addiction.
“If he could’ve overcome addiction, there’s no doubt in my mind he’d have everything and have an amazing life,” she said. “But because of addiction, he didn’t have a chance. That’s the story with so many addicts. They have a disease.”
It all culminated on June 22, 2019, when Miller passed away from an overdose.
The last time Gill saw her son was Father’s Day weekend shortly before his death. That day, he went to church and spent time with his daughter at a nearby park. Gill remembers looking at her son before he left.
“He showed up here that morning dressed so nice,” she said. “He was standing out here with his back to me, and I remember thinking I wanted to take a picture of him, but I didn’t.”
Since her son’s death, Gill has joined multiple social media groups dedicated to those who have lost loved ones to addiction. She doesn’t know many in the groups personally, but she finds comfort in the posts that are shared.
Sometimes, people will post photos of their loved ones. Other times, someone makes graphics for birthdays and “angel-versaries,” for the day someone died.
“It’s more of a place of support,” Gill said. “A lot of people judge you for having an addictive child, if you go on Facebook and mention them. In these groups, we can go in and post something we might not want to post on a regular page. And we can give each other advice and support.”
Gill’s current profile picture on her Facebook page is a graphic for Overdose Awareness with the phrase “Their Lives Mattered” above her son’s name. Though her son is gone, she believes his story will help others turn their lives around.
“I told him many, many times that I wasn’t giving up on him,” Gill said. “When he got out the last time, I told him I couldn’t wait to see what he’s gonna become. I’m still waiting.”
